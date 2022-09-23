'Ye Pakistan Ne Pehli Dafa Nahi Kiya'-Shoaib Akhtar Opens Old Wounds From T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan thrashed England by ten wickets to level the seven-match T20I series in Karachi. Chasing exactly 200 runs, both the Pakistan opener pushed the visitors onto the back foot with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan putting on an unbeaten 203-run partnership. Azam hammered 110 not out for his second T20I hundred while Rizwan scored an undefeated 88 as the pair completed a chase of 200 in 19.3 overs at a packed National Stadium.

Furthermore, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar compared this ten-wicket thrashing to the way they beat India in the T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he concluded: ‘Pakistan ne isi tarah Hindustan ko mara tha.’

“Pakistan ki specialty yeh thi ki they won without losing a wicket. Aur yeh Pakistan ne pehle dafa nahi kiya, Pakistan ne India k kilaf issi tarah hi yaad hoga woh pichle saal Hindustan ko maara tha. (The specialty behind Pakistan’s run chase was they achieved it without losing a wicket. And this is not the first time Pakistan has achieved this, I hope you remember how Pakistan had defeated India last year)" the former Pakistan speedster was heard saying on his Youtube channel.

Nonetheless, he brought light to Pakistan’s middle order which was exposed in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, adding that it looks weak.

“Jab Rizwan ki thodi support milti hain then the fire in Babar ignites. Aur mujhe lagta hain in times to come Pakistan ka jo middle-order hain, jiski main baat karta rehtha huun ki waha pe thodi weaknesses hain, Pakistan ko cater karna chahiye, dekhna chahiye. Aur sub-continent ki wicket yaha pe 200 pe 200 hona normal cheez hain (When Rizwan supports the fire in Babar ignites. But Pakistan need to look around their middle order since it has weakness. And it is normal for both the sides to pile 200 on the board when matches are being played in the sub-continent)" the ex-cricketer further said.

