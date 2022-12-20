'Ye Pitch To Sochne Se Bhi Zyada Tez Hai'-When Suryakumar Yadav Had a Reality Check At Perth

Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps the one India batter who had it really big in 2022. The year saw his image taking a major boost. From being the new middle order batter, he quickly rose to become an absolute essential in India’s T20 scheme of things. It all began in the month of July when he scored a century against England in Trent Bridge, SKY didn’t look back and carried his purple patch to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where he accounted for 239 runs in six innings.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Set to Play Mumbai’s Second Ranji Trophy Game Against Hyderabad

Advertisement

Moreover, the number one T20 batter also completed 1000 runs in T20Is in Melbourne against arch-rivals Pakistan. Nevertheless, his problems began in Perth.

A mere 15 minutes ahead of the game against South Africa, the 31-year-old got a hang of the pitch where India would post a target of 133/9 and that too after a lot of fight.

“I think that half-century against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock for me. It was the most challenging wicket I have faced till date. Before the game, I went to bat in the nets for 15 minutes and I got the feeling of Perth there itself," he told The Indian Express in an exclusive.

“The practice pitches were quick. So I faced a mere 15 balls and told Vicky paaji (batting coach Vikram Rathod) that I am done for the day, whatever batting is to be done will be done in the match."

SKY was the top scorer for India as he helped his team reach a respectable total.

Advertisement

They were 49/5 at one stage and as he mentioned ‘we could have got all out for 75.’

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh in Dhaka: Report

“When I went in to bat, I told myself ki yeh pitch toh sochne se bhi jyada tez hai (this pitch is quicker than I thought). So, when I went to the non-striker’s end, I kept thinking which shots I could play as there was bounce too. When we were 49 for 5, we had nothing to lose. We could have got all out for 75, but I decided to take the positive route."

A new journey beckons when he wears Mumbai whites for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad. It was here in domestic cricket that he really made a mark for himself and toiled continuously before he was recognized internationally.

Advertisement

The in-form batter was perhaps one of the only Indian cricketers to be playing all white ball games in the build-up to 2022 T20 World Cup and had recently posted how he has been out of home for two months strait. He was eventually rested for the ODI series against Bangladesh even as the seniors returned.

Now, he will be available for the Mumbai’s all-important Ranji Trophy campaign which begins under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here