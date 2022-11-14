'Aisi Cheezein Nahi Honi Chahiye Jisse Nafrat Faile': Afridi Schools Shami Over 'Karma' Tweet for Akhtar

Pakistan’s defeat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday has led to a war of words among current and former cricketers. After England defeated Babar Azam & Co by 5 wickets to become the newest World T20 Champions, Mohammad Shami came up with a tweet to take a dig at Shoaib Akhtar who was quite vocal after India’s loss in the semi-final. But hardly the Indian pacer knew that his post would also leave some more people from the Pakistan cricket fraternity fuming.

After the game, Shoaib Akhtar posted a ‘heartbroken’ emoji on Twitter. Shami responded to it saying, “Sorry brother, it’s called Karma."

Shami’s tweet wasn’t welcomed well by the Pakistani media as Samaa TV discussed it in length with former skipper Shahid Afridi.

“We are cricketers, we are ambassadors and role models. We should try to end all of this. We are neighbours. Aisi cheezein nahi honi chahiye jisse nafrat faile logo ke beech me. Agar ham hi aisa karenge to aam aadmi se ham kya ummeed rakhenge (We shouldn’t do things that cultivate hate. If do such things, what can we expect from others). Our relationships improve with sports. We want to play with them, see them play in Pakistan," Afridi said during the discussion.

“Even if you are retired, you shouldn’t do this. But you are a part of the current team, you should avoid such things," he added.

On Sunday, the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed England’s supremacy in the white-ball format as they won the 8th edition of the T20 World Cup. They outclassed Pakistan who arrived in Melbourne to repeat the glory of the 1992 50-over World Cup won by former captain Imran Khan. But Babar’s team succumbed under the pressure created by the English bowling attack.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan set a lowly 138-run target which England chased down with an over to spare. Ben Stokes, who struggled to get runs in the entire tournament, showcased his best self, and did the job for his team with an unbeaten half-century.

