'Ye Toh Bas Shuruat Hai:' Official WPL 2023 Anthem Leaves Fans in Awe

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to start on March 4. The opening game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of the much-awaited start, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an electrifying official anthem of the WPL on Wednesday.

The song, titled Ye toh bas shuruat hai, was shared by the official Twitter handle of the WPL. “Jaagi hui shakti ab mere paas hai, Dekho abhi, yeh toh bas shuruat hai! Sing along to the anthem lyrics video and don’t forget to tune in to the WPL from the 4th of March," read the tweet.

The song starts with the mantras of goddess Durga, followed by the logos of the five participating WPL franchises being laid out.

The official anthem went viral in no time as fans and followers of the game were left simply awestruck with the WPL theme song.

“Awesome. We’re so used to the IPL tune that it might take some time to get adjusted to this new tune. But, once we’re tuned, this WPL anthem is going to light up the March WPL festival," wrote one Twitter user.

Another social media user opined that the official WPL anthem is much better than Indian Premier League’s previous official theme songs. “Wow, far better than some previous year IPL theme. Well we deserve it," the tweet read.

A certain Twitter user commented, “This anthem is really really good. Loved it."

“Finally a good anthem," wrote another person.

One Twitter user commented, “Oh wow… This is actually so good."

The inaugural season of the WPL will start with a game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. All the matches will be played at two venues in Mumbai- Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. After the completion of the league stage, an eliminator will take place between the teams that finish second and third. The final match is slated to be played on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The first-ever WPL auction was held in Mumbai last month. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player at the WPL auction. She also emerged as the first cricketer to be sold at the auction after Royal Challengers Bangalore roped her in for an amount of Rs 3.40 crore.

