Year Ender 2021: The Toughest Year for Indian Women’s Cricket Team

India’s women’s team is an integral part of the country’s cricketing system and it features some of the finest talents. Be it batting or bowling, every department has its own superstar. Despite having a powerful bench strength, the Indian eves had to toil hard to win games this year.

2021 has been one of the most disappointing seasons for the Women in Blue. The Indian team played 3 bilateral series in a span of 7 months, ending all of them on a miserable note. It won’t be appropriate to solely blame the players for below-par performances. The circumstances across the globe have taken a massive toll on women’s cricket, cutting short the game time of every player. As a result, the lack of experience has reflected on the field that directly affected the results.

>ALSO READ | Ashes 2021-22: Australia Name Unchanged Squad for Final Three Tests

Advertisement

Let’s start from the beginning. Back in the month of March, India hosted South Africa in a bilateral series; a tournament to welcome women’s cricket in the country after the first wave of Covid-19. The players had returned to the field after a long hiatus and that’s where the journey on the rocky roads began. We lost the 5-match ODI series 1-4 and 2-1 in T20Is.

As people started getting back to normal following the 2nd wave, India toured England and Australia with a mix of youth and experience, and a new coach. But once again, there were no signs of improvement.

The Indian women’s team lost to England 2-1 in ODIs and gave away the T20I series with the same scoreline. The tour of Australia was no different. The result in ODIs was the same as the previous one but slightly different in the shortest format; we lost 2-0.

>A look at Team India’s form in all three series in 2021:

Advertisement

>Changing the Coach Didn’t Work Instantly

Following the discouraging series against South Africa at home, the then head coach, WB Raman, came under the scanner. Since his tenure was nearing completion, the BCCI needed a new face. On May 13, the board’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) confirmed the appointment of Ramesh Powar. It was a surprising move because back in 2018, it was Raman who took over from Powar.

Advertisement

Another surprising element was the re-union of Mithali Raj and Powar; a saga that made headlines when the latter’s previous stint with the women’s team came to an end. Three years down the line, the duo was set for a new beginning and stated that both of them have moved on.

>ALSO READ | ‘When Will Jack Leach Play?’: Former Captain Questions England’s Team Selection for 2nd Ashes Test

But changing the coach didn’t work as India badly lost all the white-ball series overseas. However, they managed to draw both the Test played this year.

Advertisement

>Middle-order needs to step-up

Except for a few names, a majority of the Indian batters have struggled this year. The unit looked highly unstable, especially the middle order that failed to sustain pressure in almost all the matches played this year. If the openers go all guns blazing, the team looks fine. But if either of the top two departs early, the entire line-up falls apart.

>The Positives in Test Format

Advertisement

Amid this disheartening phase, there were some positives too. Some notable factors that require to be backed consistently. For example, young opener Shafali Verma. She made her Test debut this year and what an innings she played against England. Back-to-back fifty-plus score in just her first Test and one more in the next, against Australia. 3 half-centuries in 4 Test innings – that’s how Shafali started her Test career.

Another player who has been in great nick is Smriti Mandhana. She has been scoring across formats, and that too, in a decent way. The left-hand batter has been a great striker of the cricket ball in the limited-overs format and when it comes to Test cricket, she is equally dependable. She recently struck a century against Australia in the only Test in Queensland. She also scored a fifty against England in the second innings.

Advertisement

>Mithali – Consistency Personified

She has been a batting prodigy when it comes to ODI cricket. Most numbers of runs already and still counting. The year 2021 witnessed the consistency of Mithali in this format. She batted in 10 innings this year and scored 503 runs, including 6 fifty-plus scores. Interestingly, she got out for a single-digit score just once. Though she couldn’t muster runs in the two Tests, her prowess in One-Day Internationals is unmatchable.

Advertisement

>Harmanpreet’s Bland Captaincy

The Monga batter is a dynamic talent but she’s going through one of the toughest phases of her career. Neither she is scoring runs in her usual style nor the team is doing great under her captaincy in the shortest format. 2 wins from 8 games is quite alarming. Something better was expected after having Powar on board. But it seems like the coach and the think tank have to create a roadmap for a better future.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘I’ve Full Belief’: Ex-India Stumper Explains How Virat Kohli Can ‘Revive his Test Career Afresh’

>Bowlers on the rise

Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad – these are two names that garnered most of the attention this year. The Former ruled the chart of highest wicket-takers in 2021. She picked up 15 wickets in 10 ODIs and scalped 4 in two Test matches. Gayakwad, on the other hand, was equally impressing. 8 wickets in 5 ODIs against South Africa and 9 from 6 T20Is – what else do you need to stamp your authority with the ball?

Advertisement

>Impressive Youngsters

The three tours also witnessed some of the youngsters making debuts for India. The likes of Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh and Meghna Singh received their debut caps and showcased their talent.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here