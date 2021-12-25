2021 was the year when T20Is took the centre stage. In this year, Australia went on to win their maiden T20 World Cup and we saw a number of impressive performances. Here we take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers in this format this year.

>10. Hasan Ali

The Pakistani seamer made a comeback to all forms for Pakistan and has been a consistent performer for the side. This year, he picked up 25 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.28.

>9. Shakib al Hasan

Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder had another impressive year. He picked up 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 16.88.

>8. Adam Zampa

Australia’s leg-spinner was one of the main reasons behind Australia’s triumph at the World Cup this year. He picked up 26 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 21.03.

>7. Luke Jongwe

The Zimbabwe pacer has been in good form this year in this format. In 14 innings, he picked up 26 wickets at an average of 15.38.

>6. Ish Sodhi

The New Zealand leg-spinner proved to be very useful for New Zealand, especially in the middle overs. He picked up 27 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 16.92.

>5. Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladesh pacer was superb with both the new as well as in the death overs. He picked up 28 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 17.39.

>4. Waseem Abbas

The pacer from Malta was one of the surprise packages this year. He has picked up 29 wickets at an average of 15.82 in 18 innings.

>3. Dinesh Nakrani

The left-arm medium pacer from Uganda had a good year and since the ICC have given T20s international status, he picked up 35 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 10.68.

>2. Tabraiz Shamsi

The second-ranked bowler in this format, Tabraiz Shamsi kept picking up wickets in the middle overs. He picked up 36 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 13.36.

>1. Wanindu Hasaranga

The top-ranked bowler in this format was sensational all year and he picked up 36 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 11.63.

