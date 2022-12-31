Year Ender 2022: From Shane Warne to Andrew Symonds - Cricketers Who Left for Heavenly Abode

The year 2022 was full of mixed emotions for the cricketing world. While there were some joyous victories, there were some gloomy days as well. As this year comes to an end, here’s a look at some of the legends who went for heavenly abode but left behind a void that can never be filled.

Shane Warne

Tragedy echoed on March 4, 2022 as Shane Warne’s body was found at his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui. The 52-year-old was on a vacation in Thailand when reportedly he suffered a heart attack.

Warner was a pioneer of Australian cricket who brought numerous victories to his team. He made his debut in 1992 and in his terrific career, he took 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41. While he was unmatched with his bowling skills, he also made significant contributions with the bat. He amassed 3154 Test cricket runs including 12 half-centuries.

He played 194 ODIs and took 293 wickets and well who can forget the year 1999? In the 1999 World Cup, he played a key role in Australia’s victory and became the second bowler after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets.

Rod Marsh

March 4 was a dark day in Australian cricket as Rodney Marsh also passed away that day, aged 74. He had suffered a heart attack and went into a coma.

Marsh made his international debut in 1970 as a wicketkeeper and then also became a national selector. He had a terrific reputation in global cricket as he scored 11067 runs in 257 first-class matches at an average of 31.17. He scored 3633 runs in 96 Tests for Australia at an average of 26.51 and in 92 ODIs, he scored 1225 runs at an average of 20.08.

Apart from this, he also served as a coach and an instructor.

Andrew Symonds

Australia’s one of the best all-rounders Andrew Symonds passed away on May 15 in a car accident in Townsville. He was one of the few all-rounders who have an average of 40 or more in all formats of cricket.

The white-lipped Symonds was a nightmare on ground for the batters as he had the ability to bowl to bowl both spin and medium pace. In his 11-year international career, he played 238 matches for Australia and scored 6887 runs with the help of eight centuries and 42 half-centuries. He also took 165 international wickets.

Though he was also known for his on and off-field controversies but above that he was a great talented cricketer. He played a key role in the 2003 and 2007 World Cup for Australia and made his team lift the prestigious Cup.

This year, India also lost two gems of the domestic cricket who made their significant contributions in uplifting cricket at grassroot levels.

Rahul Mankad

Former Mumbai cricketer and son of former India captain Vinoo Mankad, passed away on March 30 after suffering a heart attack. He professionally played cricket from 1972 to 1985 during which, he featured in 47 first-class matches and 10 list A games for Mumbai, scoring 2111 and 66 runs, respectively. He was multiple Ranji Trophy winner and was known for his skills in domestic cricket.

Syed Haider Ali

Known as ‘Godfather’ of Railway Cricket or Domestic cricket legend Syed Haider Ali (79) passed away on November 5 after battling a prolonged illness.

During his playing days, he was recognised for his left-arm spin. He made his first-class debut for the Railways in 1963–64 and then continued playing for the team for nearly 25 years. He took 366 wickets in 113 first-class matches which also includes three 10-wicket hauls and 25 fifers.

The legacy of all these cricketers will always be cherished and as 2023 is just around the corner, it’s a hope that new year brings a lot of good action and joys to the sport.

