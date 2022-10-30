'Yeh Toh Pakistan ko Marwa Rahe Hai': Shoaib Akhtar Unimpressed With Indian Batters' Poor Show Against South Africa

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not impressed with Team India’s batting performance against South Africa in the T20 World Cup match. Pakistan, who have lost a couple of matches in the tournament, are now dependent on other teams’ results to keep their semi-final hopes alive. If India manage to beat South Africa on Sunday, then it will make things a bit easy for Pakistan.

However, India lost half of their side for just 49 runs against the Proteas after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Lungi Ngidi ran riot with the ball as he claimed four wickets in his first three overs.

After a couple of tidy overs, Team India openers tried to take on the bowlers as both Rohit and Rahul hit a six each. However, Ngidi ruined their plan as he first dismissed skipper Rohit for 15 as he attempted the pull shot but wasn’t able to time it well and got caught by the bowler itself.

Rahul also lost his wicket in the same over after edging the ball to the slip where Aiden Markram took a comfortable catch.

Virat Kohli, who is in good form, scored a couple of exquisite boundaries but a mistimed pull shot on Ngidi’s short-ball ended his stay in the middle as Kagiso Rabada took a fine catch at fine leg. Deepak Hooda, who was included in the side in place of Axar Patel, failed to open his account as Anrich Nortje outclassed him with his pace.

Hardik Pandya also attempted the pull shot against Ngidi and got caught by Rabada at fine leg.

During the match, Akhtar took to Twitter to post a video which he captioned, “Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain?"

“Maine kaha thaa video mei India needs to win for Pakistan. Pakistan ko marwana nahi hai… Yeh toh Pakistan ko marwa rahe hai. 4 out karwa diye pata nahi aage kya hota hai," Akhtar said in the short video.

India and South Africa are the only unbeaten teams left in Group 2 of Super 12s. Both teams are coming off comprehensive wins in their last matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground — South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs while India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs.

