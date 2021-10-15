>YLW vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Yellow and VCA Orange: The 21st match of the VCA T20 2021 will witness a clash between VCA Yellow and VCA Orange. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the game on October 15, Friday, at 9:00 am IST.

Going into Friday’s contest, VCA Orange will have an edge. The last time the two teams were up against each other in the T20 league, Orange defeated VCA Yellow by six wickets. VCA Orange are doing a decent job in the competition and they will be eager to continue their fine run. The team is currently second in the points table with four victories and two losses.

VCA Yellow needs to bring their A-game soon. The team is struggling with its form as they have won just two out of six league games.

>Ahead of the match between VCA Yellow and VCA Orange; here is everything you need to know:

>YLW vs ORG Telecast

VCA Yellow vs VCA Orange game will not be telecasted in India

>YLW vs ORG Live Streaming

The match between VCA Yellow and VCA Orange will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>YLW vs ORG Match Details

VCA Yellow will face VCA Orange at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 9:00 am IST on October 15, Friday.

>YLW vs ORG Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Akshay Wadkar

>Vice-Captain: Praful Hinge

>Suggested Playing XI for YLW vs ORG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath

>Batters: Tushar Kadu, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Avesh Sheikh

>All-rounders: Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam

>Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare, Mehul Raikwar, Praful Hinge

>YLW vs ORG Probable XIs:

>VCA Yellow: Yash Kadam, Akshay Dullarwar, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu, Aditya Sarvate, Aniruddha Choudhari

>VCA Orange: Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Siddhesh Wath (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Adhyan Daga, Shubham Kapse, Abhishek Chaurasia, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge

