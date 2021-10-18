VCA Yellow vs VCA Red Dream11, YLW vs RD Dream11 Latest Update, YLW vs RD Dream11 Win, YLW vs RD Dream11 App, YLW vs RD Dream11 2021, YLW vs RD Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, YLW vs RD Dream11 Live Streaming

YLW vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Yellow and VCA Red:

The 29th match of the VCA T20 2021 will witness a clash between VCA Yellow and VCA Red. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the highly-anticipated game of cricket on October 19, Tuesday, at 09:00 AM IST. VCA Red and VCA Yellow have delivered opposite performances in the competition so far.

VCA Red are one of the strongest teams in the league and are giving a tough fight to the other franchises. Red have won six out of nine league matches so far and are second in the standings. Their most recent outing in the VCA tournament saw them losing against VCA Organe by eight wickets. After the loss against Orange, Red will be eager to make a comeback and return back to the winning ways.

VCA Yellow, on the other hand, are fighting for their existence in their competition. The team has won just two matches while losing as many as seven games. They are reeling at the second-last spot and will be hoping to win their upcoming matches to climb up the order.

Ahead of the match between VCA Yellow and VCA Red; here is everything you need to know:

YLW vs RD Telecast

VCA Yellow vs VCA Red game will not be telecasted in India

YLW vs RD Live Streaming

The match between VCA Yellow and VCA Red will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

YLW vs RD Match Details

VCA Yellow will lock horns with VCA Red at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 09:00 am IST on October 19, Tuesday.

>YLW vs RD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Akshay Wadkar

>Vice-Captain- Parth Rakhade

>Suggested Playing XI for YLW vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Akshay Wadkar

>Batters: Avesh Sheikh, Mandar Mahale, Vaibhav Chandekar

>All-rounders: Nachiket Bhute, Varun Palandurkar, Aman Mokhade, Yash Kadam

>Bowlers: Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Parth Rakhade

>YLW vs RD Probable XIs:

>VCA Yellow: Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Yash Kadam, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu, Ganesh Bhosle, Aniruddha Choudhari, Akshay Dullarwar

>VCA Red: Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Kolhar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Aman Mokhade, Rohit Dattatraya, Dushyant Tekan, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Varun Palandurkar, Swapnil Bandiwar

