YOR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for YOR vs HAM English Test County Championship, YOR vs HAM on July 25 at 3:30 pm IST

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s YOR vs HAM English Test County Championship match 91 between Yorkshire vs Hampshire: Hampshire will take on rivals Yorkshire in the English Test County Championship on Monday, July 25 at the North Marine Road Ground at 3:30 pm IST.

The match will pit two teams from Division 1 of the league against each other. Yorkshire presently is in fifth place on the English Test County Championship points standings. In the last encounter, they drew with Somerset after putting in a grueling performance. Dominic Bess was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped seven wickets. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the top scorer with an amazing 100-run knock to save the match for Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Hampshire sits in second place and has been quite consistent in the league. They have contested nine games this season, winning six of them. Hampshire defeated Gloucestershire by six wickets in their last Championship match. Felix Organ’s sumptuous ton in the first innings and Kyle Abbott’s impressive 6-wicket haul in the second innings led Hampshire to a comfortable win.

Both sides will want to emerge victorious when they face each other in the English Test County Championship.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire vs Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs HAM Telecast

The match between Yorkshire and Hampshire will not be telecast in India.

YOR vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between Yorkshire and Hampshire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

YOR vs HAM Match Details

The YOR vs HAM match will be played at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough on Monday, July 25, at 3:30 pm IST.

YOR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jordan Thompson

Vice-Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonathan Tattersall, Ben Brown

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince

All-rounders: Jordan Thompson, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Dom Bess, Shannon Gabriel

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Possible Starting XI:

Yorkshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Adam Lyth(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, George Hill, Harry Brook, Matthew Waite, Jonathan Tattersall(wk), Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Jack Shutt, Shannon Gabriel

Hampshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Nick Gubbins, James Vince(c), Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (wk), Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas

