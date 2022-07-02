'You are One of The Greatest': Rishabh Responds to Virender Sehwag's Tweet Calling Him Most Entertaining Cricketer

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant set the stage on fire at Edgbaston with his counter-attacking 146-run knock to pull India on top. Pant scored his fifth Test century off 89 balls to unsettle the English bowlers who dominated India in the first half of Day 1. The southpaw received praises from the Indian cricket fraternity for his sensational batting which put India in the driver’s seat.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praises on Pant and called him the most entertaining player in the world.

“Pant is in a league of his own. The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one," Sehwag tweeted.

The wicketkeeper batter responded to Sehwag’s praise, saying: “@virendersehwag bhaiya .. love this. you are one of the greatest and one of the best."

He slammed the third fastest century for India outside Asia as he reached the mark in 89 balls to pull India back in the game after they lose early wickets.

The southpaw’s ‘Pantastic’ knock was laced with 20 fours and 4 sixes. He received great support from Ravindra Jadeja from the other end as the two southpaws shared a 222-run stand which is also India’s highest for the 6th wicket against England.

The duo joined hands when India were five down for 98 runs in the second session. India lost wickets in a stutter after the Tea as Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli were dismissed by young Matty Potts, while James Anderson got the better of Shreyas Iyer.

Pant scored his century in just 89 balls which was the third-fastest by an Indian batter outside Asia. While it was also his fourth Test century outside Asia which is a rare feat by an Indian wicketkeeper. Meanwhile, Jadeja added calmness to the massive partnership which was much-needed for Pant to play his natural attacking game.

India looked down and out at that stage and fresh lease of life was infused in the innings by the two southpaws, Pant and Jadeja.

Pant made his intent loud and clear by advancing and smashing Anderson down the ground. Jadeja too played his strokes with the highlight being the straight drive and cover drive off Broad.

