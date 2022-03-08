'You are Powerful, Amazing And Can Pursue Any Dreams': Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof's Inspiring Message on Women's Day

Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof may have been disappointed with her team’s second straight defeat at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 today but she has drawn praise for her ‘powerful’ message on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In a post on Twitter, Maroof expressed her wish to have beaten Australia at Bay Oval (New Zealand). Along with that she also shared words of wisdom for all the women’s and ‘especially little girls’ to never stop believing in their abilities and purse their dreams no matter what challenges are thrown to them.

It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what," Maroof wrote.

She also thanked social media users for the love they’ve been showering on her toddler who went viral after ICC shared a image of the duo arriving together for Pakistan’s world cup opener against India. Later, a video and several pictures of baby Fatima with members of Indian women cricket team went viral on social media.

“P.S thanks for all the love & prayers for me & my Fatima," Maroof wrote.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continue to be at the bottom of the world cup standings after a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia. Along with Bangladesh, they have lost both their opening matches but are eighth in the eight-team event on account of a poor net run rate of -1.891.

“We gave too many wickets away early on," Maroof said at the post-match presentation. “We got a decent total, but we couldn’t stop them. We could have been better in the field, we dropped too many catches."

She also pointed out the failure of her team’s top top-order to bat deep.

“In the meeting we had discussed that someone from the top order had to bat deep. It was a special performance with my daughter around, I had to make it count. We need to put up a good total, so that the bowlers get a chance to defend," she said.

