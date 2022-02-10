You Are Victim of Politics; I Will Remember You as a Fine Wicketkeeper: Kirmani To Saha

A couple of days ago, media reports emerged that Wriddhiman Saha will no longer be available for Ranji Trophy 2022. The news report said that Saha, who is 37, has been told by the Indian team management that he might no longer play Test cricket again. This is heartbreaking for any player, Saha is no exception. With a young Rishabh Pant garnering all the limelight, the Bengal wicket-keeper knew his days are numbered. In his Test career spanning more than a decade, he played just 40 Tests. His batting skills also left him wanting as compared to Dhoni or Pant for that matter. Former India wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani had backed Saha, saying that he became a victim of politics as he didn’t belong to any group. He added that he still is India’s best gloveman.

“You did a splendid job for India and never bowed down in these years, which is commendable. You are dropped because you did not belong to any particular group, you are a victim of politics. I will remember you as a very fine wicketkeeper," Kirmani told Saha via Mid-Day.

“No doubt, Wriddhi is still the best wicketkeeper. But Rishabh Pant is getting chances for his aggressive batting. Even at 37, Wriddhi is still the best wicketkeeper. He should not get upset. Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel were also replaced in the same fashion," Kirmani pointed out.

He was pointing out to a different era in Indian cricket where the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel were sidelined in favour of a more flamboyant MS Dhoni. Patel made his Test debut in 2002, while Karthik came into the side in 2004. Dhoni, on the other hand, was looked as an ODI specialist, but once his fame grew, he was fast tracked into the Test side as well. He made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2005 and never looked back.

