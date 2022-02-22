‘You Beauty’: Shahid Afridi Lauds Shaheen Afridi’s Batting Prowess Against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022

One of the finest fast bowlers from the recent crop of cricketers is Shaheen Afridi. Known for his furious deliveries, Shaheen left his fans and cricket world stunned with fire-cracking shots from his willow in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. On Monday, February 21, Shaheen showcased his batting prowess against Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore. Chasing 159 runs, Lahore Qalandars were reduced to 94/6. But when their skipper walked in, he started to turn the tables around.

Riding on his sensational knock of unbeaten 39 runs off 20 balls, Lahore Qalandars were able to tie the match. However, Shaheen’s efforts went in vain, as Peshawar Zalmi took the game home in the super over. Even though the result of the match was not in the favour of Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen’s knock has brought him praises from the cricket world. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid

Advertisement

Afridi was one of the many who lauded the youngster.

Going down the memory lane after Shaheen’s blitzes, Shahid Afridi shared a collaged picture of Shaheen and himself. One snap, featuring Shaheen, showcased the youngster’s stunning performance against Peshawar Zalmi, while the other was from Shahid’s playing days for Pakistan. “Shaheen Afridiiii You Beautyyy!!!" the former Pakistan skipper captioned the collage.

Take a look at the tweet:

For the unversed, Shaheen and Shahid’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi are engaged.

With the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, the group stage games of PSL 2022 are done and dusted. The action now moves to the playoffs. With one place in the final at stake, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with table-toppers Multan Sultans in the first Qualifier match on February 23. The Eliminator round will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on February 24, Thursday. Later, the losing team of the first Qualifiers will play against the winner of the Eliminator round for the second spot in the finale of PSL 2022.

Advertisement

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here