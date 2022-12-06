'You Can Get Knocked Down, But You've Got to Get Up Again': Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher

Mumbai Indians’ new Head Coach, Mark Boucher, today said that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will centre around lifting the team and getting back to the standards that is expected of them from their fans. With just over two weeks left for the IPL 2023 auction, a rebuilding process is already underway in the Mumbai Indians camp, and Boucher said one of the core areas he wants to build ahead of the next season is Mumbai Indians’ never-give-up attitude.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

“We’ve spoken about it. Sometimes it’s not a bad thing to go through a bit of time where you maybe don’t win a lot. I think the lessons that we’ve learned are important. We’ve sat down, we’ve spoken about the lessons there, and I think that’s the most important thing. You can get knocked down but you’ve got to get up again and for me, this year is about the getting-up stage and there won’t be any complacency," said Boucher.

He added that Mumbai will certainly benefit from the home advantage with fans at the Wankhede Stadium saying that the fans will have a big role to play in Mumbai Indians’ campaign for the 2023 season. Talking about the role of fans, Boucher said, “The fan base of Mumbai Indians is very important. If we get our fans behind us, it is going to be a plus playing against any team here at our hometown city. We are really looking forward to seeing some good support."

ALSO SEE | ‘Looking Forward To Unearthing New Talent and New Storylines in South African Cricket’: Graeme Smith

Advertisement

One of the advantages that Boucher will have, is the experience of many senior players in his squad and coaching team. It isn’t a stretch to say that a never-give-up attitude is embedded in the Mumbai Indians’ system, and Boucher said the focus will be on just tapping into that again to get the team back on track.

“I’m sure a lot of the guys are really looking forward to getting Mumbai Indians back to where they should be and that’s at the top of the table," he said. “We’ve got to play some good cricket, we’ve got to respect other opposition as well which we will do. But we’ve got to try and look after ourselves and make sure that everyone is pulling in the right direction to try and get us back to the top again, and that’s my job as a coach, to try and get them into that sort of space."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians is now gearing up for the auction, which will take place later this month.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here