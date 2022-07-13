'You Cannot Just Drop Him Straightaway Because...': Former India Pacer on Virat Kohli's Struggle with the Bat

The last couple of weeks saw a new debate taking over social media. Several former cricketers expressed their concern over out-of-form Indian players getting rested instead of being dropped and the latest remarks came from former bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad.

After India’s 17-run loss in the final T20I against England in Nottingham, in which the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored just 11 runs each, Prasad tweeted that earlier, big guns like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble among others had faced the axe when they didn’t perform. But now, the tendency has changed ‘drastically’ and been taken over by ‘being rested’.

Prior to Prasad, former opener Aakash Chopra had also raised the same point in one of his YouTube videos while legendary Kapil Dev said if a player like Ravichandran Ashwin can be benched in Tests, then why can’t Kohli face the same fate.

Former fast bowler Ashish Nehra, who has shared the dressing room with numerous Indian heavyweights, believes dropping isn’t always a solution.

Replying to a News18 Cricketnext’s query at a select media interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network, the former India international said the growing number of cricketing activities and the life in bio-bubbles take massive tolls on the players’ minds and bodies which requires an individual to rest.

“It’s not the first time that an out-of-form player has been given a rest. I admit that if a player isn’t consistent for a long time, he faces the axe.

“For example, Virat Kohli. He has scored ample runs in international cricket and has done so much for the country. So, you cannot just drop him straightaway because of his lack of runs. Yes, he hasn’t been consistent and he himself would be knowing that he hasn’t performed up to his calibre. But dropping an individual is not always a solution," Nehra told News18 CricketNext.

“There’s so much cricket happening around. And if Virat hasn’t got runs in the T20Is, so didn’t Rohit. Neither they have had a good IPL season. But now the latter scored got a fifty in the ODIs which majorly adds to his confidence.

“When speaking collectively about all formats, there are some pros and cons. If you don’t score in Tests and T20Is but got a hundred or a couple of fifties in a 3-match series, there you go; you’re full of confidence. Earlier, there were lesser formats. But now there are more of them. Greater the number of formats, the higher the chances of scoring or failing," he added.

Nehra, who has 235 international wickets to his credit and is a 2011 World Cup Winner, said the decision of resting a player depends upon the situation, explaining how the process should generally be carried out.

“But the concept of resting doesn’t go with every player and depends upon the situation. It needs to be analysed which player needs to be rested and who should be played further. If a youngster has had a poor series and gets dropped for the next, his self-confidence will take a hit. Instead, if he gets the opportunity and does well, he manages to cement his spot in the team," Nehra opined.

“But players like Kohli, Rohit or Bumrah, who are playing all formats and hopping bubble to bubble, must be rested. A break always helps a player to get back afresh. And it’s an unending debate whether to drop an out-of-form player or give him rest," he added.

Ashish Nehra remarked that dropping an out-of-form player is the easiest job for the management. Instead, the governing bodies should focus on how to help an individual who is struggling to perform up to his potential.

“Dropping is the easiest way out. The team management must focus on how to help a struggling cricketer. Somebody asks me ‘if Virat Kohli is good enough to play for India’, in fact, most of us will agree to it. Yes, he is not in form, but it’s just a matter of an innings," Nehra concluded.

