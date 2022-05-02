'You Cannot Spoon-feed Everything': MS Dhoni Explains What Went Wrong With Jadeja as CSK Captain

As MS Dhoni took over captaincy duties back from Ravindra Jadeja, everything seemed to be falling in the correct place. The top-order wreaked havoc at the MCA Stadium, Pune with a 182-run opening stand, rookie Mukesh Choudhary registered his best T20 bowling figures – 4 for 46 – and more importantly, the defending champions returned on winnings ways with a remarkable 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

After the victory, Dhoni spoke in length about the transition in captaincy that occurred at the CSK camp twice this season. Prior to the beginning of the league, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter decided to hand over the responsibilities to Jadeja. But under the latter’s leadership, the team had the worst start to their campaign. They tasted victory after losing 4 games on the trot but failed to remain consistent. Finally, the all-rounder decided to return to square one; giving back the leadership to whom he took from.

“I think Jadeja knew last season he’d be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. I insisted he’d take his own decisions and responsibility for them. You cannot spoon-feed everything to them. Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in and can affect the player’s performance and occupy their mind which I think was the case with him," said Dhoni at the post-match show.

“I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances, it meant he could not go with the bat and ball with the same intensity, we had a deep-midwicket fielder. We have had a lot of drops which we need to improve on. We do not want bowlers to be lost, with the younger bowlers, you need to be with them and tell them about the fields. It’s good to see Mukesh come up, you can’t get away with things at this level. You need to accept shortcomings too which is key," he added.

Earlier, the blistering knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway that tore apart the Sunrisers bowling attack. The former was at his destructive best as he smashed six sixes and as many fours before tragically falling short of a ton by just one run. Conway too showed great temperament as he was the perfect foil for Gaikwad. He bide his time initially before going for the big shots in the slog overs.

