You Can't Count Out Hardik Pandya: Gautam Gambhir Backs Indian All-Rounder to Bounce Back

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bounce back after an underwhelming T20 World Cup. Hardik has been under a lot of scanners for the past few months due to his bowling fitness. The fast-bowling all-rounder is considered as India’s 6th bowling option in the match, didn’t bowl a single delivery in IPL 2021 and later against T20 WC clash against Pakistan due to his back injury. However, he rolled his arms in T20 WC after the Pakistan clash but wasn’t at his best with both bat and ball.

Team India doesn’t have any solid backup for Hardik which has been hurting them in the past couple of years. The absence of a fast-bowling all-rounder pulls away balance of the squad which has reflected on India’s performance in some crucial tournaments.

Advertisement

Some of the cricket critics have already written Hardik off after he was excluded from India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Gambhir feels that finding a quality number 6 batter, who can finish the games for the team, will take some time and it’s unfair to count out Hardik.

>ALSO READ | ‘He Has Variations, Can be Dangerous For Opposition’: 1983 WC Winner Heaps Rich Praise on Harshal Patel

“You won’t find a No.6 in one day. Nor will you find a replacement for it. And you cannot count out Hardik Pandya as well. People have already started writing him off, but if he keeps himself fit, does regular bowling, come back to form, he should definitely get a chance, he is still young. But with that if you give other players a chance as well, and give them a longer rope, only then will you understand their capability," Gambhir told India Today.

The veteran opener feels that the team management has to give a long rope to their players so that they understand their capabilities.

If you keep changing players after every series you won’t be able to find your best XI. There is replacement for every player in this country, given the amount of cricket we play in India, no one is invincible or indispensable. But players must be trusted with the role for a longer period to understand their capabilities," the Gambhir added.

>ALSO READ | ‘20 Crore +’: Aakash Chopra Predicts the ‘Most Expensive Player’ in IPL 2022 Auction

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after the announcement of New Zealand T20Is squad, a BCCI official has claimed that Hardik has not fully recovered from his lower-back injury.

“Hardik Pandya has not yet recovered from his lower back injury. However, if the former T20 captain (Kohli in this case) was bent on having him at No 6 as a specialist batter, Chetan (chief national selector Chetan Sharma) and his team had to relent," a senior BCCI official, privy to selection developments, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here