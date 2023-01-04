'You Did Nothing & Talked Too Much': Amir Lashes Out at Ramiz, Accuses EX-PCB Chief of Doing 'Paid Interviews'

The Pakistan Cricket Board underwent yet another transition with Najam Sethi returning to power and replacing Ramiz Raja. The changes occurred following England drubbed Babar Azam & Co 3-0 in a Test series at home. Since then, Raja has been making multiple allegations about the newly-appointed administration on public platforms. He even accused Sethi & Co of not allowing him to even pick his things back from the office.

The ongoing rift between Raja and the current PCB administration has drawn criticism from the country’s cricket fraternity with most of them slamming the former for his conduct during his tenure. The latest individual to join the bandwagon is Mohammad Amir, hoping for an international comeback, based on his performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking with Pakistan’s new channel Samaa TV, Aamir accused Raja of doing paid interviews to vent out his emotions following his ouster.

“You are saying they launched an attack, describing the way they entered. I think they way the previous government brought you, similarly the new one brought them.

“Najam Sethi had stepped down from his position quietly. He didn’t point fingers at anyone, nor did he do any paid TV interviews, where he claimed he had been done wrong. If you start counting his achievements, there are plenty. When Zimbabwe first toured in 2015-16, he was there. No one was ready to buy PSL, he ensured that it happened. The list is endless and he could have also cried on TV," Amir said.

The out-of-favour pacer further said Raja did the least as the PCB but talked a lot.

“But you did nothing and talked too much. The amount of damage you’ve done from 2019-2022, I think Najam Sethi will have to work a lot to rectify them," he added.

Meanwhile, Sethi has shown interest in Amir’s return to international cricket. In a recent interview, the PCB chief stated that the board would have no objection if the left-arm quick decides to come out of retirement.

“Amir has been a very good performer for Pakistan and we have no problems if he wants to make himself available for selection again," Sethi was quoted as saying by India Today.

