'You Don't Consider Suryakumar Yadav a Youngster Anymore': Sourav Ganguly Names Youngsters Who'll Make it Big in IPL

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly named the players who are going to rule the Indian Premier League in the coming years. The legendary Indian batter who was part of IPL in the initial years of tournament watched the growth of Indian cricketers closely when he was the president of BCCI. Ganguly is also expected to join DC as their Director of Cricketer after stepping down as BCCI president last year.

During an interaction, the veteran cricketer was asked to name the players who have the potential to make it big in IPL in the coming years. Ganguly heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav and called him the best in the business but said he isn’t a youngster. While he chose Delhi Capitals batters Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh pant as his top two picks.

“The best in the business is Suryakumar Yadav. Obviously, you don’t consider him a youngster anymore, but having said that, among the young players, Prithvi Shaw has a lot of talent in the T20 format, and I think Rishabh Pant. He is only 23 (25). He has got the world at his feet; Rishabh Pant is the No. 2. I would keep a look at Ruturaj Gaikwad, how he keeps playing. I think these are the three batsmen," he said on Star Sports.

Amongst the bowlers, Ganguly chose Umran Malik and said if managed to remain fit he is going to be a fan-favourite.

“Umran Malik is one who will probably if he stays fit, will continue to keep the fans interested in the game because of his genuine pace."

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was also part of the conversation as he reminded Ganguly of another talented batter - Shubman Gill and the former KKR skipper instantly added him to his list.

“Yes exactly, that’s the name which slipped my mind. But I think my fifth player would be Shubman Gill. So, it’s Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Surya probably heads the list, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill," he concluded with a smile.

