'You Don't Need a Designation to Help Your Mates'-Rishabh Pant On India Vice Captaincy

Rishabh Pant has come a long way. There was a time in November 2019, when he was being hooted during the home series against West Indies. Now in 2022, West Indies again came calling and the same Rishabh Pant was the vice-captain! What a turnaround. Back then, the crowd was too vocal for Pant’s ouster, comparing him with none other than his mentor MS Dhoni. But Pant didn’t give up and won over each and every one of them. His stars also aligned and when KL Rahul was ruled out of West Indies ODIs, Pant was named the vice-captain. Speaking to Times of India, Pant said that being the deputy helps in being consistent.

“Sometimes it does. They made me the vice-captain for a couple of matches. But giving my 200 per cent as a player is the only thing under my control. As a part of the leadership group, I had to give my 200 percent every day and help people around me. It could be backing a bowler, helping Rohit bhai set a fielder in a particular position. You don’t need a designation to help your mates."

Advertisement

Meanwhile skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for Pant. The wicket-keeper batter plays erratic shots, giving away his wickets despite having a great start. This was a concern according to Pant’s critics. But the skipper knows that this is what you get with Pant. He had said that he will back Pant always after the end of Bengaluru Test match.

“We know how he bats and as a team we just want to give him that freedom to bat in the way that he wants to bat. But also keeping in mind certain situations of the game, where the game is going, we have conveyed that to him but we want to stick with his gameplan as a team," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“It just seems to get better and get better, his game-plans. There will be times when you will smash your head and say ‘why did he play that shot’ but again we need to be ready to accept that with him when he bats." Rohit said the fact that his impact on a game is instant, they are willing to let him bat he wants to. “He is somebody who can change the game literally in half an hour or 40 minute of the game. I think what comes with Rishabh Pant, we are ready to accept that," he said.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here