'You Forget What he Did in Australia': Brad Hogg Defends Mohammed Siraj After Edgbaston Rout

The rescheduled 5th Test against England turned out to be quite a ride for the Indian cricket team. They started strongly after posting a big total of 416 in the first innings and then limiting their hosts to 284 before things took a dramatic turn.

Also Read: Former India Cricketer Says Nothing Wrong With Kohli’s Technique

In the second innings, India were bowled out for 245 and thus setting England a target of 378 to win. Imposing centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root followed as the Ben Stokes-led beat India by seven wickets to draw level at 2-2 in the five-match series.

Advertisement

Among those who came under fire for the poor show was Mohammed Siraj who, in fact, had a mixed outing. In the first innings, the pacer took four wickets but in the second, he bowled 15 wicketless overs and leaked 98 runs as well.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is happy that India are rotating their players well giving the likes of Siraj and others ample opportunities despite established stars. He, however, defended the 27-year-old arguing that people are quick to forget how well he led an India attack in Australia despite his own lack of experience in international cricket.

Also Read: 2003 WC Winner Reveals How India Can Take Brett Lee’s Example to Keep Jasprit Bumrah Fit For ICC Events

“This is a great thing, you are giving opportunities to the likes of Siraj. He got belted over there in that Test match against England but at the end of the day, they are good lessons to be that. Bit like me coming here in 1996 and going, I’ve got to learn a lot more," Hogg was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

He continued, “When you say bad things about him because he didn’t have a good match there, you forget what he did over in Australia when he led that attack when India were depleted. He won the series for you by carrying that attack over there. So he has got a good mindset, courage, wants to be in the contest. Every now and then he is going to have a bad tournament and that is a lesson for him."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here