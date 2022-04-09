'You Get a Lot of Confidence to go Out and Play': Shubman Gill Explains What Makes Hardik Pandya a 'Special' Captain

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have had an impressive start to their Indian Premier League campaign. Having won all three matches so far, the newly inducted franchise is currently placed at number two on the points table. The Titans have clicked in all three departments of the game and backed by Hardik’s impressive debut season as captain, the team remains the only undefeated side in the tournament.

Talking about the first time skipper’s leadership, Gujarat Titans’ star batter Shubman Gill said that Hardik has given players complete freedom to express themselves on the ground.

“Hardik Pandya gives the players the freedom to express themselves. When you look towards him as a captain, you get a lot of confidence to go out and play the way you would like to and help the team win games. That is what makes him special as a captain," Gill was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Hardik, whose own form had been a cause of concern ahead of the start of the tournament, has led Gujarat Titans from the front. Apart from the bat, the all-rounder has also been contributing to the team with the bowling and completing his quota of four overs.

Gill also shared his experience of playing for his second franchise in IPL and credited the skipper and head coach Ashish Nehra for building a good environment in the dressing room.

“The atmosphere is really good in the dressing room, it is pretty light. Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, especially, have kept the atmosphere very light. Everyone is high-spirited, and the team’s morale is going well after the first two matches," he added.

After making a duck in the team’s season opener against Lucknow Super Giants, Gill made a terrific comeback to hit two back-to-back half-centuries.

Gill scored a brilliant 59-ball 96 against the Punjab Kings on Friday.

Though he missed out on a well deserved hundred by a narrow margin, Gill’s innings ensured that Gujarat remained in the contest while chasing the 190-run target.

Gujarat Titans eventually needed 12 to win from the last two deliveries of the match and Rahul Tewatia’s back-to-back sixes against Odean Smith sealed the game for the Gujarat franchise.

Gujarat Titans is slated to face SunRisers Hyderabad in their next game on Monday.

