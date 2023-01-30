'You get Great Coffee in India Too': Dinesh Karthik's Reply to Marnus Labuschagne Delights Desi Fans on Twitter

The Australian players are busy packing their bags for the India tour, which includes the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by 3 ODIs. Team India is the defending champion, winning the series 2-1 in 2021 when the series was held Down Under. The tourney also stands crucial for India as the fate of Rohit Sharma & Co in the World Test Championship depends on it.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne took Twitter and shared a picture of his luggage. The bag was filled with coffee packets as the cricketer wrote, “Just a few KG of coffee on its way to Guess how many bags?"

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took note of the post and came up with a witty reply.

“You get great coffee in India too mate," Karthik wrote.

The 4-match Test series begins February 9 with the first game scheduled to be held in Nagpur. The second Test begins on February 17 in Delhi. The teams will then travel to Dharamshala for the third game of the series, beginning March 1. The final Test will be played in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium – the largest in the world.

The Test series will mark the comeback of Ravindra Jadeja after a long injury layoff. The all-rounder recently picked up a 7-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy, announcing his comeback after a long gap.

Following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma & Co will lock horns with the Aussies on a 3-match ODI series. The first game will be played in Mumbai on March 17. The next couple of games will be held in Vishakhapatnam and Chennai, on March 19 and 22, respectively.

