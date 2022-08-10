'You Guys Are So Hard' - Former Cricketer Blasts At Critics Calling India Women's Cricket Team Chokers

Amid the online chatter that the Indian women’s cricket team have become the new chokers, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has given his verdict on this matter. Manjrekar feels that the critics have been too harsh. He also opined that the Indian team displayed terrific cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

“You guys are so hard. I usually think I am a bit harsh with my views and observations but you guys have taken a huge leap over me. Be nice please, because I think the Indian women’s team have done tremendously well," Manjrekar said during an interaction on the Sports 18 show ‘Sports Over the Top.’

India Women failed to kick off their Commonwealth Games outing on a positive note after conceding a three-wicket defeat against world champions Australia in the opening game. Though, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted a resounding comeback in the next game as they outclassed Pakistan by eight wickets. India, in their last group stage fixture, thrashed Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semi-final.

India got the better of England in the semi-final by four runs. In the final, India got a golden opportunity to avenge their group-stage defeat against Australia. Though, the team’s chances of winning a first major title got shattered and they suffered a nine-run defeat against Australia in the final. This was India’s third defeat in the final of a major tournament.

Previously, India reached the final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup. In the summit clash, they were beaten by England by nine runs. Three years later, India again reached the final stage but the outcome did not change as they had to suffer another defeat. In a one-sided final at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the side conceded 85-run defeat against Australia.

Manjrekar believes that Indian women’s team need to fix some problems but at the same time he admits that solving the existing issues will only make them the second-best team in the world.

“They have beaten England in this Commonwealth championship, they ran Australia close twice. So few little issues to be fixed and India could be the second-best team in the world," he said.

