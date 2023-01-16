'You Guys Must Remember Their Faces And Their Names'-Virat Kohli Introduces 'Side Arm' Support Staff | WATCH

India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram by a massive margin of 317 runs which was also the highest-ever victory margin in 50-over cricket. Riding on the twin tons from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, India posted a massive total of 390 runs on the board, and then with the help of Mohammed Siraj, bundled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 73 which meant they had completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs.

After the match, Gill and Kohli got together for a chat. The duo also used this opportunity to introduce the three ‘side arm support staff’ who have been playing a key role in their success.

They were Raghu, Nuwan and Daya. While Raghu can be seen running around the fast bowlers on Live TV, Nuwan is from Sri Lanka and specializes in throwdown. Daya also gives Team India batters throwdowns at the nets. This helps in taking on fast bowlers in real time match situation.

“They all have been an integral part of our team and I will speak a little about them," Kohli said on the video shared by the BCCI.TV.

“They have given us world-class practice every day. And they challenge us like any other 140 of 150 plus pace bowler would do in the nets. And they always try to get us out and makes sure that they test us regularly."

“At times it feels very intense, but to me that has been the difference in my career. You guys should remember their faces and their names because behind our success a lot of effort has been put in by these guys," said Kohli.

Earlier Kohli smashed 166 runs off just 110 balls. The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best.

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

The last 10 overs saw India smashing 116 runs with Kohli going ballistic after his century. It was raining sixes from his bat post the milestone and one over long on had shades MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot that left Kohli with a big smile. Most of his maximums came in the cow corner region.

