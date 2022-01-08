'You Have Earned the Right to Fail'-David Warner to Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs. And the fans and media alike want their skipper to score a century. Interestingly, he last scored a century back in November 2019. He looked good against South Africa in Centurion, but could score only 35. Meanwhile, David Warner has reacted to Kohli’s run drought, saying that he is entitled to fail as he has done so well with his bat for India.

“A lot of people talk about Virat Kohli’s form over the last couple of years. We have gone through a pandemic. He has just had a baby. We only see how well he has done. You are allowed to fail. You are allowed to fail. You have earned the right to fail when you are so good at what you do. People say Steve Smith doesn’t score a century in his fourth innings because stats say he scores a century every four innings. He is human. You are allowed to have a rough trot. That is why there are a lot more pressure on those guys. But would not feel the pressure, I guarantee that," Warner told Boria Majumdar.

>‘Won’t Say If He’d Played, India Would’ve Won’: Former Bowler on Virat Kohli’s Absence in 2nd Test

India’s loss in the Johannesburg Test has made the ongoing Test series more interesting and competitive. After a 113-run defeat, the South Africans bounced back and snatched away victory in Johannesburg to level the series 1-1. A lot has been talked about the ‘missing intensity’ in the absence of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper couldn’t make it due to an upper back spasm while KL Rahul led the side. However, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the other way round.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Nehra opined that Kohli’s presence would have affected the result of the match that much. However, he did mention that the team missed the Indian skipper’s batting skills.

