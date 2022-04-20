The Covid-19 virus has rocked the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and the latest person to return a positive test is New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert. On Wednesday, the BCCI issued an official statement prior to the team’s fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to confirm the development. However, it added that the game would go as per the schedule.

Seifert’s visit to India for the IPL hasn’t been smooth in the past two seasons. It’s the second time when he is facing an inconvenience after contracting the deadly virus.

Back in 2021, when the India leg of the tournament was called off mid-way, the Kiwi cricketer was held back after returning a positive test. While his countrymen left for home in a chartered flight, he was asked to remain in isolation as he failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and experienced “moderate symptoms".

Though he tested negative last week before returning home, the isolation had taken a toll on his mind. After returning home, Seifert addressed a virtual media interaction and had narrated the ‘scary’ storyand eventually, broke down.

“The Chennai Super Kings manager showed me the positive on the top of the test. The world stops and I just couldn’t really think what was next and that was the scariest part of it - you hear about the bad things and I thought that was going to happen to me," said Seifert after returning to New Zealand after the suspension of IPL 2021.

Seifert, who was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders last year, had credited Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming for helping him during the time.

“They made everything a lot easier," Seifert said. “They made sure that things would be put in place and the CSK management and CEO of KKR, made life easy for me to know that everything would be alright and when that time was to come home, they’d try everything to get me home safely."

“It was definitely hard getting told but once a few days had gone by and everything had calmed down a bit… I just knew it was about getting through it and thinking of the positives," he added.

“My fiance was quite happy I’m back a bit earlier so I can help with all the planning."

