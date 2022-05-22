'You Lost it, More than MI Winning it': Ravi Shastri Slams DC, Says 'Didn't Deserve to Qualify but RCB do'

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a 5-wicket defeat in the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday night at Wankhede Stadium. The loss knocked them out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, letting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) grab the last playoff berth.

DC started off well in the mission of defending 159 but repeated mistakes on the field cost them the game. What became the biggest talking point of their loss was not opting for a review against Tim David who seemingly had nicked a Shardul Thakur delivery to Rishabh Pant.

There was an appeal from the bowler but the on-field umpire turned it down. After consulting with his teammates, the DC skipper chose not to go for the DRS and the decision was a game-changer. The UltraEdge showed a spike, proving that David had actually had edged the ball. After getting a life, the batter from Singapore smashed an 11-ball 34, taking MI closer to victory.

Pant’s decision of not to go for the DRS left former India head coach Ravi Shastri mystified. Speaking on the Star Sports network, the latter said common sense demanded he should have taken the review, that too when both of them are intact with just 5 overs left in the game.

“What does common sense demand? Okay, there’s Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur, but what are the others doing there? Common sense demands five overs left, two reviews, Tim David has just come in, you’ve taken a wicket and you have a great opportunity of taking two wickets quickly. And still, five overs to go. And you have the upper hand, you had to take it," Shastri said on Star Sports.

“This is a bitter pill to swallow. It’s like a balloon that burst above them. They are going to have sleepless nights over this one because it’s a place for the playoffs that you’ve missed out on," he said.

Shastri slammed DC for the mistakes they committed on the field, stating that they didn’t deserve to qualify for the playoffs.

“They have only themselves to blame, nothing else. No excuses, you can’t hide behind anything, you lost it, more than Mumbai Indians winning it. You didn’t deserve to qualify and RCB do," Shastri said.

