You Might be Tendulkar, Kallis, Lara or Kohli, Even An Unknown Bowler Will Dismiss You on Indore Pitch: Harbhajan

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh has joined the bandwagon of former players to slam the Indore Pitch where Australia beat the hosts by 9 wickets within three days. The Holkar Cricket Stadium pitch got a poor rating from the International Cricket Council as match referee Chris Broad stated in his report that it was favouring spinners right from the start of game and didn’t provide fair competition between bat and the ball.

Harbhajan pointed out that even the greats of games like Sachin Tendulkar Jacques Kallis and Brian Lara would have not survived on such a pitch against an unknown bowler.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Tournament Opener Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Rescheduled

“As a batter, it is very difficult to survive even if you have a good defense. You might be (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Jacques) Kallis, Brian Lara or Virat Kohli, even an unknown bowler will dismiss you on this pitch if you play six balls continuously," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

The Indian batters struggled miserably on the Indore pitch as they were bundled out in the first innings for just 109 and then managed only 163 as Australia dominated the match and bounced back in the series with a 9-wicket victory.

The Turbanator said that he wants the bowlers to work hard to claim the wicket which was not the case in the third Test.

“Your batters were not working hard but laboring on this pitch because you didn’t know at all where the ball was going. I want your bowlers also to do some hard work because are they capable of winning you the match while defending 250 runs on the fourth or fifth day when there is slight help from the pitch?" he said.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Beginning of New Dawn for India’s Gen-Next

Advertisement

The veteran spinner further said that he doesn’t like part-time bowlers like Joe Root getting a fifer in five overs in a Test match. He made a reference to India vs England 2021 Test match at Ahmedabad where Root finished with 5/8.

“Nathan Lyon picked up eight wickets. He is an extremely skilled bowler. R Ashwin is a great bowler but I am troubled when bowlers like Joe Root come and pick up five wickets in five overs. Test wickets are being given to anyone. Your skill should give you the wickets and your skill should score runs," said Harbhajan.

Get the latest Cricket News here