'Pick Some Models, Give Them Bat And Ball & Include Them': Gavaskar Slams Selectors For Ignoring Sarfaraz

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the BCCI selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan repeatedly in the Test side. Sarfaraz has been scoring consistently well in domestic cricket for the last couple of years but has not been able to get a Test call-up. The Mumbaikar has slammed 12 centuries including one triple and two double-hundreds since 2020. In the last three domestic seasons, he has amassed 2441 runs but the selectors have not picked him once in the side.

Gavaskar lashed out at the selection policy and said that the if the selectors want anyone slim they should pick models from a fashion show.

The legendary cricketer came in support of the 25-year-old and stated that it’s not easy for anyone to score centuries if he is unfit and Sarfaraz is scoring big hundreds in recent times to knock on the door of selectors.

“At the end of the day, if you are unfit, you are not going to score hundreds. So cricket fitness is most important. I don’t have a problem with you wanting to do the Yo-Yo test or whatever it is, but the Yo-Yo test cannot be the only criterion. You got to make sure that the man is fit for cricket as well. And if the person, whoever it is, is fit for cricket, then I don’t think it should really matter," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today.

The Mumbaikar recently slammed his 13th first class century against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match. He scored 125 runs off 155 balls which was laced with 16 fours and 4 sixes.

Several fans and former cricketers were miffed with the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee when Suryakumar Yadav was preferred over Sarfaraz for the first two Test matches against Australia.

Gavaskar said that the important thing is to score runs and take wickets irrespective of the size of a player.

“He is not staying off the field when he is scoring hundreds, he is back on the field again. All that tells you that the man is fit for cricket. If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then you might as well go to a fashion show and pick some models and then give them a bat and ball in their hand and then include them. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, but go by the runs and the wickets," Gavaskar added.

