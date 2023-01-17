On Tuesday, major media news outlets picked up the alleged story of Babar Azam being caught sexting one of his teammates’ girlfriend. Although this was shared by a verified account, he quickly backtracked on the news claiming it to be satire despite no mention of it when he tweeted it for the first time. Nevertheless, several media outlets including Australia’s Fox Cricket picked that up and shared how the Pakistan skipper was caught red handed sexting the women.

Hours after the news turned out to be false, Pakistan fans and their media commentators took on Fox Australia, slamming them for picking up ‘unsubstantiated personal allegations’ against ‘national icon’ Babar Azam.

Leading with the protest was Pakistan Cricket who said: “As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response.

Earlier a ‘satirical tweet’ from a verified Twitter account on Babar Azam was reportedly picked up by various news websites resulting in an unnecessary controversy. The tweet from a parody account shared videos and WhatsApp chats claiming they’re from the Pakistan captain which soon went viral.

Needless to say, the viral tweet triggered a buzz as a section of the cricket fraternity claimed that it is simply a conspiracy against Babar.

Babar Azam May Be Removed from Captaincy

The new administration at Pakistan Cricket Board is looking for a complete overhaul which begins with the departure of Babar Azam as the Test skipper. Moreover, they are also not planning to renew the coaching contracts of Saqlain Mushtaq and Shaun Tait. The reports add that there will be a foreign coach who will head the setup with three separate captains for three separate formats.

The sweeping changes will be executed after the Pakistan Super League in March of this year. The news comes in the wake of Pakistan’s below par performance in recent home series where they lost three out of five Test matches, raising questions over Babar Azam’s leadership in the red-ball format.

“The PCB is mulling to strip Babar Azam from all-format captaincy and appoint separate skippers for all the three formats," a report in Geo News said.

