'You Probably Couldn't Have Asked For Anything More': Australia's Alyssa Healy After World Cup Triumph

Wicketkeeper batter Alyssa Healy played one of the best knocks of her career to guide Australian women’s time to their record-extending seventh ODI World Cup with the win over England in the summit clash. Healy scored 170 runs off just 138 balls which is also here the highest individual score in the ODI format. She laid the foundation of the historic win for Australia against defending champions who fought hard but were left short of 71 runs.

After the World Cup triumph, Healy was proud of his team and said that the players are set out to win tournaments like these with the kind of quality they possess in the unit.

“I’m 32 and I’ve seen it all. Our team sets out to win events like these and everyone is sort of keen to get out there and do just that, grateful for the opportunity. You probably couldn’t have asked for anything more," Healy said.

She further showed admiration towards her own team for producing a stellar show throughout the tournament.

“Proud of the batting unit. We have done some amazing things this whole tournament, so to be able to do it one more time on the biggest stage was impressive," she added.

Australia were unbeaten throughout the tournament as they produced some dominant performances match after match to clinch the title.

Healy finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with his record-breaking 170-run knock in the finale which also helped her receive the Player of the Match and Tournament Awards.

Talking about her knock against England, Healy said she enjoyed batting alongside Rachael Haynes and things work out well for the team.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever thought I’d do something like that so it is pretty cool. We knew the first 10 overs was going to be the most challenging part of the game and we got two world class bowlers swinging the ball. We just knew we had to hold our nerve. I enjoy batting with Rach [Rachael Haynes] and it’s what we set out to do and we ticked that box," she added.

Alana King, who claimed three wickets to break England’s backbone in the middle overs, talked about playing with the champion players and how she was welcomed in the Australian camp.

“I am just so proud of this team. To go 9-0 in the tournament shows the character of this team. I am just sticking to the process and what works for me. I know the batters will come for me and I like that challenge. It is a big family in the Australian camp. From the moment I walked in I was welcomed with open arms and it is credit to the girls, a culture that has been built for years. She (Healy) played an outstanding innings. I was eating a bit of popcorn on the side and enjoying all the shows she was putting out. It all comes from our top order and how good they have been right through the tournament," King said.

