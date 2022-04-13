'You Should also Give the Bowler a Chance to Make a Comeback': Sehwag on MI's on Miserable Show in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians spent big bucks – INR 8 crore – to rope in Jofra Archer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions. Had he been a part of the squad this year, the team could have done wonders in the season. But unfortunately, the English quick will be available from next season and till then, the five-time champions are left with no option other than to hit and try to find the much-needed balance in their bowling department.

MI bowlers have been finding it difficult to produce impactful performances in the ongoing tournament. The biggest setback was the over from Daniel Sams against Kolkata Knight Riders in which Pat Cummins smoked 35 runs to win the game with 24 balls to spare.

Expressing his concern over MI’s struggling bowling attack, former India opener Virender Sehwag said MI are thin on quality bowling options and hence, they need to back their resources.

“They can play [Riley] Meredith, he has the potential. Even Mills has the potential but it’s important to see how long you can stick to a player when he gets smashed. If you can give 5-6 games to a batter then you should also give the bowler a chance to make a comeback. You can divide the teams and play a bowler only against some particular teams," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The former India opener further opined that Mumbai Indians should rely on their experienced players, citing the example of Chennai Super Kings who pulled off a terrific in against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday night.

“Generally, in pressure situations, experience matters and that is exactly what Chennai’s ‘Daddy Army’ did in their title-winning seasons," Sehwag added.

The MI bowling attack on Wednesday was once again dominated by the opposition as Punjab Kings batter in Pune. Fine fifties by Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) and Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) helped Punjab Kings post 198/5.

Apart from Shikhar and Mayank’s brilliant hitting at the top, Jitesh Sharma (30 off 15) and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) gave a late flourish to Punjab’s innings at lower down the order, after being invited to bat first.

Basil Thampi (2/47), Jasprit Bumrah (1/28), Murugan Ashwin (1/34), and Jaydev Unadkat (1/44) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.

