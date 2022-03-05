'You Simply Are Our Greatest Ever Australian Cricketer': 'Numb' Former Teammates Pay Homage to Shane Warne

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack aged just 52 on Friday. Warne, regarded as arguably the greatest spinner to ever play the game, represented Australia in 145 Tests over a 15-year career, taking 708 wickets which is the second most in the longest format of the game.

Warne created a major impact on the Australian team who was a dominant force in the 1990s and 2000s. He claimed 319 wickets in home conditions where almost every spinner had perplexing time to sustain.

Warne’s former Australian teammates were in shock after receiving the news of his demise. Several Aussie players took to Twitter to pay homage to the King of Spin.

Former all-rounder Shane Watson penned down an emotional note for Warne and thanked him for being good to him.

“I am numb!!! My hero, my mentor, my great friend, Shane Warne is no longer with us. Warnie, the impact you had on this great game and everyone around it is immeasurable. Thank you for being so bloody good to me. I am going to miss you so much. Rest In Peace SK," Watson tweeted.

Steve Waugh, who was one of Warne’s captains during his playing days offered condolences to the late cricketer’s family.

“So many memories and moments that will never be forgotten.It was a privilege and a pleasure to play alongside you. My thoughts and condolences are with the Warne family. R.I.P. Warnie," he posted on Instagram.

Brett Lee, who played a lot of his cricket alongside Warne termed him as the greatest bowler to ever play the game.

“Can’t believe it The greatest bowler to play the game ever ! The RockStar of cricket ! Gone too soon. RIP mate," said Lee.

Another Australian great Matthew Hayden talked about the legendary spinner’s impact on the cricket community

“Shocked and devastated for our cricket community around the World who loved, hated, admired an were inspired by the impact Warnie made through his leg spinning genius. No game was lost, no situation impossible, you simply are our greatest ever Australian Cricketer. RIP legend. #king #shanewarne," he posted on Facebook.

Cricket Australia, on Saturday, has announced that the Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed as S.K. Warne Stand as a tribute to the legendary spinner.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said Australians were “bewildered" by a “sad and sudden loss" of Warne, and announced the cricketing hero would receive a state funeral.

