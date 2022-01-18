'You Will Always be My Captain: Mohammed Siraj Pens Emotional Note for Virat Kohli

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj On Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, who recently resigned from Test captaincy after seven years. Siraj uploaded photos of himself with Kohli playing for India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on his Instagram account. He referred to Kohli as his “superhero," praising him for his brotherly support and trust. According to the 27-year-old, Kohli will always be his captain.

He penned: “To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain King Kohli."



It was under Kohli’s supervision that Siraj spent his formative years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though he played his first Test under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane in Melbourne, some of his finest performances in the format have come under Kohli’s leadership.

He has frequently praised Kohli’s assistance with his progression from an inconsistent swing bowler in 2017-18 to one of India’s top red-ball pacers today. While the Hyderabad-born will almost certainly never play under Kohli again, they will continue to represent India and RCB together.

India will next see South Africa in three ODIs. The ODI series, which will be Kohli’s first as a non-captain, will begin on January 19 in Paarl. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is out with an injury, KL Rahul will lead the squad. Rahul’s deputy for the series will be Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj had a hamstring injury in the previous Test series against South Africa but is expected to play in the ODI series.

According to Bumrah, who spoke to the press before the white-ball leg, Siraj is fit and eligible for selection.

