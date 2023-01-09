'You Will be Playing for Pakistan in Six Months': Haris Rauf Recalls Conversation With Virat Kohli as Net Bowler

Premier Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf walked down memory lane to recall his conversation with India batting maverick Virat Kohli during a net session on India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19. Rauf, who was the net bowler of India during that tour, bowled to the former India captain and impressed him with his skills. The 29-year-old hadn’t made his international debut at that time and was playing for a club in Australia.

Rauf revealed that during his time as a net bowler for India, Kohli told him that “you will be playing for Pakistan in six months".

“And I played for Pakistan in 8-9 months," Rauf shared this nugget in the Geo News show Hasna Mana Hai.

He made his international debut against Bangladesh in January 2020 in Lahore.

In the same interview, Rauf also revealed the wicket which he would consider a prized possession.

“I cherish all my wickets, but if I have to pick one, then it has to be Virat Kohli," he added.

During 2022 T20 World Cup, the duo faced each other at a crunch situation in the group stage clash. It was the fifth ball of the penultimate over and Kohli made some space for himself as he shuffled across the crease and smashed the ball away for a massive six and he followed it up with a flick over fine-leg which also went for a maximum.

Rauf also revealed his diet which played a crucial role in his career to become a premier fast bowler for Pakistan.

“I eat 24 eggs a day. Aquib Javed (former Pakistan bowler and a coach now) had given me the diet plan: 8 eggs for breakfast, 8 for lunch and 8 for dinner. When I had gone to the cricket academy for the first time, the room had crates of egg piled up. I felt as if I had come to some poultry farm," Rauf said.

He further talked about gaining weight after receiving advice from his coach Aquib Javed.

“I was 72 kgs then and Aquibbhai told me I need to be around 82-83 kgs, ideal for my height. I am now 82 kgs," he added.

