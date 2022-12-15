'You Will Find Difficult to Get Place When Rohit Sharma Comes Back'-Former Cricketer to Shubman Gill

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif feels that Shubman Gill has not been able to perform to his potential in Test cricket as he has not scored a single century in 22 innings so far in his career. The talented opener also failed to score big in the first innings of opening Test against Bangladesh as he was dismissed on 20. Shubman got a place in the XI after skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the first Test after sustaining a thumb injury

Kaif claimed that Shubman will not find a place in the XI when Rohit will return to the side.

“You were set and you are opening. You will find it difficult to get a place once Rohit Sharma comes back. He has not scored a single century. He has played 22 innings. He has a highest score of 91, he has reached there but not scored a century," Kaif said on Sony Sports.

Kaif suggested that as an opener it’s important to convert a start into big scores but Shubman failed to do so on Wednesday.

“As an opener, you want that once you are set, when you reach 20 or 30, you play a big knock. Virat Kohli got out at the start. We are saying it’s okay because he couldn’t judge the line but Shubman Gill was set, had played a lot of deliveries," he added.

The former cricketer pointed out that the 22-year-old has a sublime record in first-class cricket and has scored consistently well in the limited opportunities he got in ODIs.

“Shubman Gill is a good player. He has an exceptional record if we talk about first-class cricket, he has an average of 50, scores a lot of runs. He is in very good form as well and came here after consistently scoring runs in ODIs."

Kaif also asserted that Shubman looks to play with an aggressive approach but advised him to execute his shots with perfection after spending time in the middle.

“He is an attacking batter and does not like to play dot balls. He tries to invent a new shot when you bowl dot balls. The modern players play the lap shot he played but he will have to get perfection in his shots once he gets set. Overall, the runs are less if we see his track record in Test cricket," he added.

