'You Will See The Same Virat Kohli, Whether Captain or Not'-Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli will come with double the intensity, and the captaincy saga won’t bother him in the near future. The 33-year-old was sacked as India’s ODI skipper on Wednesday sending shockwaves across the cricket world. Kohli’s sacking came at a moment when the 33-year-old had made it very clear that he would like to lead the side in ODIs in the near future while stepping down from the position of T20 captain. Critics do feel that he might lack the intensity when he returns in the blue jersey. However, Gambhir didn’t feel so.

“I am sure India will see the best of Virat Kohli, whether it is red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket. At the same time, the kind of passion he has shown over such a long period of time or the energy, you are going to see the same out of Virat Kohli, whether he is the captain or not," he told Star Sport’s ‘Follow the Blues.’

“I am sure he is going to make India proud, he is going to keep getting runs in white-ball cricket or in red-ball cricket. At the same time, there will be two different guys probably giving their own thoughts, giving their own vision for the team."

He added Kohli is such a player who wouldn’t lose his passion and energy despite all the off field saga that is happening around him. He said no captaincy might free him up which means a renewed, more aggressive Kohli.

“Same as Rohit Sharma’s role in red-ball cricket, it’s just that captaincy is not there. It might just free Virat Kohli up much more. He might just become more dangerous in white-ball cricket with the pressure of captaincy not being there on his shoulders."

Kohli was sacked of his position by the BCCI with the President Sourav Ganguly justifying the decision. He said Kohli was asked not to step down from the position of T20 skipper, but he chose not to listen citing workload. The BCCI didn’t want multiple captains in white ball cricket, he informed News 18 in an exclusive.

