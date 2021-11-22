Veteran cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticized former India head coach Ravi Shastri for calling the current Indian team best in the world. Shastri’s tenure as the head coach of India ended on a low note this month with Virat Kohli and Co. failing to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. After his reign ended, Shastri said on a couple of occasions that the current Indian team is the best in the world basis on their overseas performances.

India clinched historic back-to-back Test series win against Australia Down Under during Shastri’s reign. The Kohli and Co. also registered some iconic wins on England and South Africa’s soil.

Gambhir slammed Shastri’s statements following India’s mega victories on foreign soil and said it’s fine if others talk about your success.

“The one thing I found surprising is that when you play well, you don’t usually boast about it. It’s fine if others talk about it; when we won the 2011 World Cup, no one gave statements saying that this team is the best in the world, let alone country," Gambhir said on Times Now Navbharat.

The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI WC hero further said that such statements will never come from Rahul Dravid who is the new head coach of the Indian cricket team.

“When you win, let others talk about it. You won in Australia, that’s a big achievement no doubt. You won in England, performed well, no doubt. But let others praise you. You won’t hear such statements from Rahul Dravid. Whether India play good or bad, his statements will always remain balanced. Moreover, it will reflect on other players," said the former Indian opener.

Gambhir said that humility is very important and Dravid will bring the change in the players.

“Humility is very important, whether you play good or bad. Cricket won’t go on forever. I think Dravid’s major focus will be on players being good people first," Gambhir further said.

