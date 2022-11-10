'You Would Have Been Saddest....' Irfan Pathan's Response To Imran Nazir On Pakistan Fans’ Behaviour

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan triggered a social media storm with a dig at Pakistan on Wednesday. Irfan’s tweet certainly did not go down well with Pakistan cricket fans. Former Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir also condemned Irfan’s point of view on Thursday. And Irfan himself has now responded to Nazir’s tweet.

Irfan was seemingly upset with Pakistan cricket fans and their behaviour after the Babar Azam-led side advanced to the T20 World Cup final on Wednesday. Pakistan secured a convincing win over New Zealand to confirm their berth in the summit clash at the T20 World Cup.

“Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai, [Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn’t come naturally to you]," read the tweet shared by Irfan.

Nazir, while responding to Irfan’s post, wrote, “Sad to see such tweet."

The exchange did not stop there, and Irfan replied to Nazir’s tweet, writing, “You would have been saddest to see the behaviour of some of Pakistan fans at the ground after the win."

Nazir seemed to be in a defensive mode and expressed that few fans can never represent the entire nation. “Not sure what happened there, not advocating any rude/offensive behaviour, but a few fans do not reflect whole nation. Stay blessed Irfan," the former Pakistan batter wrote.

Coming back to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan clinched a convincing seven-wicket win on Wednesday to qualify for the final. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a total of 152. Daryl Mitchell emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 53 not out. Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets in the semi-final.

Pakistan started the run chase on a positive note and stitched a solid opening partnership of 105. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan played a fine knock of 57 and he was well-supported by skipper Babar- 57. Pakistan eventually reached the target comfortably with five balls to spare.

In the second semi-final, Team India will be up against England today at the Adelaide Oval. The summit clash is scheduled to be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

