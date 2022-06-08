Young pacer Umran Malik has moved a step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team. Following a terrific season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the right-arm quick received his maiden national call-up for the South Africa T20Is, starting on June 9 in Delhi. He has begun training under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey while the fans are curious to find out if he gets his debut cap in the series opener in Delhi.

Ahead of the first encounter, Umran spoke about his time at the SRH camp in the IPL 2022. He played all the 14 games and ended the season with 22 wickets under his belt; the fourth-highest wicket-taker after Yuzvendra Chahal (27), Wanindu Hasaranga (26) and Kagiso Rabada (23). He also registered his best T20 bowling figures – 5 for 25 – in a league-stage game against Gujarat Titans.

In a conversation with bcci.tv, Umran credited the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and SRH captain Kane Williamson for his success in the tournament.

“I aimed at doing well for my team (Sunrisers Hyderabad). I was very well backed by the captain and support staff. They utilised me well and at the right time and in return, I took wickets for the side.

“A lot of credit goes to Bhuvi Bhai (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Whenever I bowled (in nets) he used to stand at either mid-on or mod-off and monitor me. Also, to Kane Williamson, because he has always kept me happy. Whenever I leaked runs, he consoled me and never let me feel low. He always helped me keep my spirit high," Umran said.

The 22-year-old speedster from Kashmir recalled the incident when he was named in the Indian squad. He revealed that SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn had faith that he will make it to Team India after the IPL 2022.

“When I received the call-up, Dale Steyn sir was long with me. We were on the bus, en-route to a game. Everyone congratulated me while Dale sir said, ‘I told you even before the IPL 2022 began that you will be in the Indian team after this season’. And thanks to almighty that it happened," Umran said.

“My only goal would be to give my best and perform more and more for the success of Team India," he concluded.

