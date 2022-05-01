'You'll Definitely See Me in Yellow Jersey': On Captaincy Return, MS Dhoni Gives Big Statement on IPL Future

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. SRH have done well while chasing the target and Williamson is hoping his team will carry on that rhythm against CSK. The Orange Army lost their last match against Gujarat Titans while defending 196.

SRH decided to play with the same XI from their last match as Williamson wants his bowler to take advantage of the conditions.

“We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we’ll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team," Williamson said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as Chennai Super Kings captain after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the position on Saturday. The flamboyant all-rounder wants to focus on his own game as he handed over the captaincy back to Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of 8 matches. Things didn’t work out well for Jadeja after becoming the captain as it has affected his own game. He has scored just 112 runs in 8 matches as the finishing instinct has been missing from his batting this season. While with the ball he has picked just 5 wickets so far.

Chennai made a couple of changes in their XI as Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube made places for Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh.

“You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in," Dhoni said at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

