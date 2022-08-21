'...You'll Slowly Start Going Out': Ex-IND Bowler Warns Out-of-form Ishan Kishan After Another Failure

Ishan Kishan on Saturday walked out to bat in an ODI for India after six months. However, the youngster couldn’t do anything special during the chase of 162 in the second match against Zimbabwe in Harare. Batting at no. 4, Ishan could only muster 6 runs off 13 deliveries before falling prey to Luke Jongwe. The medium pacer bowled it a bit wider, inviting Ishan to go for the drive. But the India batter got an inside edge back onto his stumps.

Ishan has been dealing with a rough patch that also led to his non-selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Following his yet another failure with the bat in hand, former Indian pacer RP Singh said the youngster from Jharkhand needs to make the best use of the limited opportunities he is getting at the international level.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Big Relief for IND Top Order’: Ex-Pak Coach’s Dig at India as Shaheen Afridi Gets Ruled Out of Asia Cup

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, RP Singh said, “There is a difference between him (Kishan) and KL Rahul. Ishan Kishan is a young player. He needs to know how to make the best use of his chances, this was also a chance for him."

The former India pacer also spoke about KL Rahul who scored just one in his comeback innings. The stand-in skipper was undone by Tanaka Chivanga right in the second over of India’s chase of 162.

Singh said the cheap dismissal of Kishan and Rahul cannot be judged similarly, adding that the former needs to perform to remain in the reckoning.

Advertisement

“KL Rahul is an established player, and he has an excellent technique. He is coming on the back of plenty of performances and is the captain of the Indian team. It’s not that he (Kishan) will not get more chances, he will definitely get them, but if your performances are not good, you will slowly-slowly start going out," Singh added.

Advertisement

After the fall of Ishan, Sanju Samson joined forces with Deepak Hooda and stitched a match-winning 59-run stand. The Kerala batter finished the game with a six and helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing 3-match series.

The final match of the tour will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here