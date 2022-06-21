Young Pacers Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell in England Squad for One-off Test vs South Africa

Right-arm medium pacer Emily Arlott and young quick Lauren Bell have earned maiden Test call-ups in England’s 13-member squad for the one-off red-ball clash against South Africa, starting June 27.

England’s multi-format home series against South Africa features a one-off Test, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The one-off Test is worth four points while two points are up for grabs for each white-ball game.

Following the retirements of England’s pace veterans Anya Shrubsole (international cricket) and Katherine Brunt (Test cricket), England have handed maiden call-ups to Arlott and Bell.

Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb, who all have represented England in white-ball formats, could also potentially be in line to make their first-ever Test appearance, against South Africa, while 20-year-old Issy Wong has been named as a travelling reserve.

The squad will be led by their regular skipper Heather Knight with Nat Sciver as her deputy.

“There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm," Engand head coach Lisa Keightley was quoted as saying by ICC. “We’re at the beginning of a new ICC Women’s Championship cycle, which starts for us with the India ODIs, and it’s natural that we’re looking forward with one eye on who may be a key player for us come 2025.

“Similarly with Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting for those players. I’m sure they’ll all be very keen to grab their opportunity.

“We have to balance having the appropriate back-up for the senior squad while also giving playing opportunities. We need our players to play as much cricket as possible, which is why we have a deliberately small Test squad while the England Women’s A team are in action against South Africa," added Keightley.

“It really is a massive summer, with the Commonwealth Games just around the corner, and we can’t wait to get started with the red ball in Taunton."

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver Travelling reserve: Issy Wong.

