'Your Contribution Will Always be Remembered': Virat Kohli's Farewell Message For Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun And R Sridhar

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday posted an emotional tribute to the outgoing India coaching staff comprising Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, wishing them luck moving forward. With the conclusion of India’s campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the trio of Shastri (head coach), Arun (bowling coach) and Sridhar (fielding coach) will be leaving their roles.

Batting legend Rahul Dravid has already been confirmed as the new head coach of the team while his support staff will be announced in the coming days.

“Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Kohli has stepped down from the India T20I captaincy with Rohit Sharma to lead in the shortest format. He though will continue to lead the ODI and Test sides.

The era of Shastri, Arun and Sridhar saw India achieve several firsts including back-to-back Test series wins on Australian soil. The Indian pace attack became one of the most feared in the world with the likes of Jaspri Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and newcomer Mohammed Siraj proving themselves on both home and overseas conditions.

While India may have not won an ICC title during their tenure, they did continue to consistently win matches and series across formats in different parts of the world.

Dravid will take over during the home series against New Zealand set to get underway later this month. India will host the Kiwis for three T20Is followed by two Tests.

