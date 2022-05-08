'Your Strength is Unmatched': Kohli, Tendulkar And Other Cricketers Extend Greetings on Mother's Day

The second Sunday of May each year is celebrated as the ‘Mother’s Day’ around the world - a day to remember the contribution of mothers in our lives with people observing it in their own way by showering their moms with gifts or taking them out. A host of cricketers took to social media to express their gratitude towards their moms, extending their wishes to mother all over the world.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a cute picture of his mother interacting with their cat. “We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," Tendulkar captioned the image.

India batting superstar and former captain Virat Kohli wrote, “A lot of love and happiness to all mother’s (sic). Your strength is unmatched and here’s wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day".

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik posted a story on his Instagram handle wishing mother’s day ‘To the ladies who matters to us the most!’.

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan shared an emotional note on his Instagram account, wishing to be reunited with his late mother. “Dear Mom, could you come back and stay for a while, I want to hear your voice and see you smile.I want to hold you tight and never let you go and tell u how much I love you. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is the heartache that never goes away. #happymothersday"

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a video compilation of their cricketers including captain Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh and Umran Malik extending their wishes on the occasion.

