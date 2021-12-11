‘You’re Going to be Flooded With Thoughts’: Here’s How Dravid Helped Mayank Return Amon Runs

Mayank Agarwal’s Test career had a dreamy start. A fifty on debut in Melbourne and then multiple double centuries on home soil almost cement his place in the playing XI. But then, like every other cricketer, he too have to go through a rough patch that kept him away from the action for a while.

In the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, Mayank made a confident comeback and scored a 150 in the first innings of the Mumbai Test and followed it up a fifty in the second. His knock also left a positive impact on the selectors as the right-hand batter found a place in the Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Mayank opened up on what helped him return among runs and gain his confidence back. He said it was none other than head coach Rahul Dravid who inspired him to channel his emotions and mental energy in the right direction.

“See, the chat Dravid had with me before the series was that, ‘I know you have not got that many runs, but manage your emotions and your mental energy, you are going to be flooded with thoughts. Don’t dwell too much on it’," Mayank told Sportskeeda.

“That was the mental aspect of it. As far as the technical or physical aspect, he told me that ‘this is the technique that has brought you a lot of runs, so stick to that, and the runs will come; back the things that have worked for you’. Fortunately, the very next Test, the runs came," he added.

Before he got his name mentioned on the Wankhede honour’s board, Mayank failed to score well in Kanpur. But he gathered his confidence and played a massive role in India’s 1-0 series win. The 30-year-old said he was pleased to contribute to the team’s victory.

“I think this series (vs NZ) was very important. For me, the feeling of contributing to the team’s win is of the utmost importance. I’m glad that I could put in such a performance that helped the team win," he concluded.

