'You've Been a Legendary Captain': Yuvraj Singh Gifts Golden Boots to Virat Kohli, Pens Emotional Letter

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned down an emotional letter to Virat Kohli on social media. The two-time world champion also gifted the 33-year-old a pair of golden boots, acknowledging the new chapter in his life; after serving as India’s captain for a long period of time.

Yuvraj heaped praise on Kohli’s discipline and dedication towards the game, adding that the latter has been inspiring the young generation to pick up the bat and dream of donning the blue Indian jersey one day.

“Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND-W vs NZ-W, 4th ODI: Richa Ghosh Slams the Fastest Fifty by an Indian Batter in Women’s ODI

“Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day.

“You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases," Yuvraj wrote.

The former cricketer further mentioned about the leisure time he had with Kohli which included ‘pulling people’s legs’, ‘cheating meals’ and ‘jamming to Punjabi songs’.

Advertisement

“I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (You’ll always be Cheeku for me and King Kohli for the rest of the world).

ALSO READ | ‘Surprised With How Good He’s Playing at No.6′: Jaffer Picks IND All-rounder Who’s Ahead of Hardik Pandya’

Advertisement

“Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud! @virat.kohli," Yuvraj concluded.

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017 and both of them were also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian squad.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here